Former footballer MV Bharathan dies at 85

Kannur: Professor M V Bharathan, who was the first Keralite to represent the Indian University football team, has passed away. He was 85.

He was also the coach of the Calicut University when the team won the South Zone Inter-University Football Championship in 1968. He was the half-back of the Spirited Youths team in Kannur from 1952 to 64.

Professor Bharathan was the head of the physical education department at the Payyanur College from 1965 to 1990, and of the Pariyaram Medical College from 1995 till 2009. He had also served as Kerala Santhosh Trophy team's manager.

Bharathan was a native of Podikundu in Kannur. He is survived by wife Girija and children Sanil (USA), Sony (Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kannur) and Shammi; and their spouses Nisha (USA), Chandrasekharan, and Dr V P Rajesh.