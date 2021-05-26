Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Chhetri offers coaching sessions for Kohli

IANS
Published: May 26, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Kohli & Chhetri
Virat Kohli with Sunil Chhetri. File photo: IANS
Topic | Football

New Delhi: Impressed with Virat Kohli's ability to hit perfect free-kicks, Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri asked the Indian cricket team skipper to pay up for lessons in a friendly banter.

"Saare coaching sessions ka ek hi invoice bheju, ya aasan kishton mein chukaoge, champ? (emoticon: winking face) (Shall I send one invoice for all coaching lessons or will you pay in easy installments)," Chhetri tweeted.

Kohli, whose football skills are no secret, had displayed his ability to hit perfect free-kicks on social media in an accidental crossbar challenge. Kohli struck a pile-driver from outside the box and struck crossbar as the goalkeeper stretched to stop it.

RELATED ARTICLES

The 32-year-old covered his face in his palms in disbelief soon after.

Kohli wrote on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, "Accidental crossbar challenge (emoticon: smiling face)."

Raj Kumar Sharma, who groomed Kohli in his junior days, told IANS on Wednesday, "He was always a good and competitive football player. I remember when we used to warm up ahead of practice at our academy, Kohli would prefer football over running around the field. Even though it used to be warm-up, Kohli would be extremely competitive and try and win."

Kohli, who is among the best batsmen in the world and is just six centuries short of Sachin Tendulkar's record 49 ODI tons, seems to be an icon for even some of Indian footballers due to his supreme fitness.

"Post 2015-16, I took it (fitness) extremely seriously -- that's when the realisation crept in. I read about how Virat Kohli approaches his fitness, his training regime, diet, and how he never ever goes against the roadmap laid down by his personal trainer," said national team defender Pritam Kotal on Tuesday.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.