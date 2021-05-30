Pappachan was the best: IM Vijayan

I M Vijayan and C V Pappachan, who retires from police service on Monday, formed a lethal strike force up front for the invisible Kerala Police in the early 90s. The duo was instrumental in Kerala Police winning back-to-back Federation Cup titles in 1990 and 91.



Vijayan, who struck up a great friendship both on and off the field with Pappachan, reminisced about those glorious days and said that the latter was the best striker India has ever produced.



"Pappachan was a special player. We shared a telepathic connection on the pitch when we played together for Kerala Police and the state side.



One incident that springs to my mind happened in a match against Jammu and Kashmir in the Santosh Trophy in 1988. It was my debut match for Kerala. We won a free-kick just outside the rival box and Pappachan was getting ready to take it. As I was certain that the ball would be directed towards me, I leapt high between the defenders to thunder a header back across the Kashmiri goalkeeper. Their defensive unit was bamboozled by our chemistry.

Pappachan is the best forward India has ever produced. He was supremely talented and was proficient in scoring off both feet. The skill level was beyond anything I've ever seen.



I M Vijayan, C V Pappachan and former Kerala Police coach T K Chathunni at an award function. Photo: Manorama Archives

I was lucky to have played alongside him. We complemented each other very well and I really enjoyed our quick one-twos, tricks and flicks. He had a knack for finding me in and around the final third and the connection that we shared was on another level. We had played against each other when I was with Mohun Bagan. His contributions to Kerala Police are priceless. I'm sure he will continue to keep his active presence in the field of football and pass on his knowledge and experience to the next generation of players," Vijayan added.

