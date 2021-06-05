Malayalam
Serb Ivan Vukomanovic set to become Kerala Blasters coach

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 05, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Ivan Vukomanovic
Topic | Football

Serb Ivan Vukomanovic is all set to take over as Kerala Blasters head coach for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The 43-year-old replaces Kibu Vicuna who left the club towards the end of a disappointing ISL 2020-21 season.

Vukomanovic started his coaching career as an assistant at Belgian club Standard Liege in 2013-14 season before managing the club the next season.

He has also guided Slovan Bratislava in the Slovak Super Liga and comes to Blasters after a short stint with Apollon Limassol in the Cypriot First Division.

Blasters are yet to officially announce Vukomanovic's appointment.

