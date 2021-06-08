Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Kerala Blasters respond to FIFA transfer ban

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2021 07:23 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters fans at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Photo: Manorama Archives
Topic | Football

Kerala Blasters have confirmed that all necessary actions have been taken to clear pending obligations with respect to the transfer ban imposed by FIFA on the club.

The ISL side said in a statement that it expects to have the required clearance in due time.

The club also assured its fans that the ban will not affect the ongoing recruitment of players and preparations for the upcoming season.

Blasters have been slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA following a complaint by former player Matej Poplatnik regarding unpaid salary.

Blasters can solve the transfer ban by paying the dues to the Slovenian player. 

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.