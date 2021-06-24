Euro 2020 | Round of 16 line-up & telecast schedule

The Euro 2020 round of 16 line-up has been completed. Italy, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Austria, England, Croatia, Sweden, Spain, France and Germany advanced by finishing in the top two in their respective groups. Defending champions Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Ukraine progressed to the knockout phase as the four best third-placed teams.

The knockout action starts on Saturday (9.30 pm IST) with Wales taking on Denmark in Amsterdam. Italy meet Austria in the second match at the Wembley in London on the same day (Sunday 12.30 am IST).

The England-Germany clash at Wembley on June 29 is the marquee clash, while Portugal take on world No. 1 ranked side Belgium in another heavyweight duel.

Live telecast



Sony Sports Network is telecasting the tournament live in India.



Sony LIV will also live stream the matches on its app and website.

Round of 16 fixtures

Wales vs Denmark, June 26 (9.30 pm IST)

Italy vs Austria, June 27 (12.30 am IST)

Netherlands vs Czech Republic, June 27 (9.30 pm IST)

Belgium vs Portugal, June 28 (12.30 am IST)

Croatia vs Spain, June 28 (9.30 pm IST)

France vs Switzerland, June 29 (12.30 am IST)

England vs Germany, June 29 (9.30 pm IST)

Sweden vs Croatia, June 30 (12.30 am IST)