Copa America: Messi scores twice as Argentina overrun Bolivia 4-1

Reuters
Published: June 29, 2021 08:08 AM IST
Argentina's Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Argentina's Lionel Messi after scoring against Bolivia during the Conmebol Copa America 2021 football tournament group phase match, at the Arena Pantanal Stadium in Cuiaba, Brazil, on June 28, 2021. Photo by Douglas Magno/AFP
Cuiaba: Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Bolivia 4-1 on Monday to set up a Copa America quarter-final against Ecuador.

Alejandro Gomez volleyed home a sublime pass from Messi after five minutes before the Barcelona forward, who passed Javier Mascherano as Argentinas most capped international, doubled their lead from the penalty spot after 32 minutes.

Messi made it 3-0 shortly before halftime with a clever lob and while Erwin Saavedra scored a consolation for Bolivia on the hour mark substitute Lautaro Martinez restored Argentinas three-goal cushion with a tap-in five minutes later.

The result means that Argentina will face Ecuador in the last eight on Saturday while Uruguay, who beat Paraguay 1-0, will play Colombia the same day.

Host nation Brazil will take on Chile in Rio de Janeiro on Friday and Paraguay play Peru, also on Friday.

