British PM, Football Association condemn racist abuse of England soccer team

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday condemned the racist abuse aimed at players of the England soccer team after their defeat in the final of the Euro 2020 final.

The sides drew 1-1 after extra time and Italy won the shootout 3-2, with England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, who are all Black, missing spot-kicks.

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson said on Twitter after abuse was levelled at three Black players who missed in the penalty shoot-out that decided the match. "Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media.



Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.

England's Football Association (FA) released a statement in the early hours of Monday morning condemning the online racist abuse of players following the team's penalty shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

"The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media," the statement said.

We've issued a statement after a number of @England players were subjected to racist abuse online following the #EURO2020 final:

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team. We will do all we can to support the players affected while urging the toughest punishments possible for anyone responsible."

The England team also released a statement condemning the abuse directed at its players on social media.

"We're disgusted that some of our squad - who have given everything for the shirt this summer - have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the team tweeted.

We’re disgusted that some of our squad – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight’s game.



We stand with our players

British police said they would investigate the posts.

"We are aware of a number of offensive and racist social media comments being directed towards footballers following the #Euro2020 final," the Metropolitan Police tweeted.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called on social media companies to remove such content from their platforms.

"Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable - and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate," Khan said in a tweet.

There is absolutely no place for racism in football or anywhere else.



Those responsible for the disgusting online abuse we have seen must be held accountable - and social media companies need to act immediately to remove and prevent this hate.

Arsenal sent a message of support to their winger Saka while Rashford was backed by his club Manchester United.

"Football can be so cruel. But for your personality ... your character ... your bravery ... We'll always be proud of you. And we can't wait to have you back with us," Arsenal tweeted.

United said they looked forward to welcoming Rashford home, adding: "One kick won't define you as a player or person."