Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Messi to sign five-year contract extension at Barca

Reuters
Published: July 14, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Leo Messi
Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer had technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Football

Lionel Messi is set to extend his stay at Barcelona by signing a new five-year deal, with the Argentine talisman set to take a wage cut, La Vanguardia newspaper and ESPN reported on Wednesday.

Messi, Barca's all-time top scorer and appearance maker, technically ended his 21-year association with the club last month and is currently a free agent after his previous contract expired.

Since Joan Laporta took over as Barca president, the club has been trying to reduce their wage bill in order to keep Messi and stay within La Liga's strict financial control rules.

RELATED ARTICLES

La Liga chief Javier Tebas said last week that Barcelona, which has a total debt of more than 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion), would not be shown any leniency.

Messi's last contract, signed in 2017, was the most lucrative in world sport according to a January report in newspaper El Mundo.

The club have been trying to rebuild the squad with Junior Firpo, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena being sold to make way for free signings Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia.

Messi, 34, won his first major international title with Argentina over the weekend when they beat rivals Brazil in the Copa America final.

Messi was elected the tournament's joint best player along with Neymar after finishing as the tournament's joint top goalscorer with four goals while he also topped the assists charts with five.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.