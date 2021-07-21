Kerala Blasters to start pre-season camp in Kochi next Friday

Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off their pre-season preparations in Kochi on July 30, ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League ((ISL) season.

Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, coaching staff, and players will arrive in Kochi to commence the first leg of the pre-season before flying abroad to complete the rest of their pre-season training. The month-long training camp will allow the players to complete their vaccinations and medical checks before turning the focus on physical conditioning.



Vukomanovic is set to give first-team exposure to at least six academy players, four of whom are Keralites, during the pre-season schedule. Reserve team players Sachin Suresh, Sreekuttan V S, Shahajahas Thekkan, Bijoy V, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei and Anil Gaonkar are in line to feature in the pre-season friendlies.

“It is very important for the club to have a long pre-season ahead of the start of the season. I want the players to be in their best form before they boot up for their first match for the season. Also, it would be helpful for the players as well as the coaching team to find a rapport well ahead of the season. I am glad that we are having long pre-season plans which I am looking forward to utilising in the best possible way. I am excited to come to Kochi and meet all the players," said Vukomanovic.

𝗕𝗟𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗦, 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗕𝗟𝗘 👊🏽



The pre-season camp in Kochi is slated to start on the 30th of July! ⚽



Here's the squad that will be participating ⤵#YennumYellow — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) July 21, 2021

“I'm really happy to see our players on field at the beginning of August. I'm happy that we are able to give the coaching staff a longer period to work with the players, to get to know them, to prepare physical conditions, and to implement main tactical rules. It will be beneficial to begin the training camp now, as all these activities need time. I'm sure players are missing football a lot, we are a young team, players are striving to be the best. Also, good young players from the reserve team will get the chance to be recognised by the first-team coaching staff," said Blasters Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.