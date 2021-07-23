Gokulam Kerala sign Akbar Khan from NEROCA

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Akbar Khan from NEROCA FC ahead of the I-League season.

The 22-year-old Manipuri midfielder had an impressive I-League debut season last year, playing 11 matches and with a pass completion rate of 82 per cent.

Akbar was noticed when he was selected as the best youth player in the Manipur state league. Football runs in his veins as he is the brother of former Gokulam Kerala winger Imran Khan, who is now playing for NorthEast United FC.

Akbar played for Sagolband FC before joining NEROCA. He is known for his all-around skills in the midfield.

“Joining Gokulam Kerala FC would be a huge step in my career. I will do my best at the club. I am waiting to join my teammates at the pre-season camp in Kozhikode,” said Akbar.

“Akbar impressed us during the last league. He is young but at the same time very tough. With these signings we are strengthening our squad for the I-League and the AFC Cup,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.

