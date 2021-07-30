Gokulam Women sign Indian midfielder Ritu Rani

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala Women's FC have signed Indian midfielder Ritu Rani for the upcoming season.

The 24-year-old player will represent the club at the AFC Women’s Club Championship to be held at Amman in Jordan in November.

Ritu Rani is also capable of playing in midfield and is known for his tackling and aerial ability. She started her football career at her hometown football academy, Alakhpura FA in Haryana.

Her maiden national call-up came in 2017 and she has represented India in several friendlies.

“I am happy to be part of Gokulam. We hope to perform well in the AFC Women’s Club Championship and win the IWL. I have already spoken with the coach and the club is planning big for women’s football this season,” said Ritu Rani.

Gokulam Kerala Women's coach Priya PV said that with the addition of players like Ritu Rani they will able to mount a challenge in the AFC Club Championship.

“We are going to start our training camp early in Kerala and we believe with good preparation, we would be able to perform well in the tournament and also make a strong team for the upcoming IWL,” said Priya.