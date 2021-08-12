ISL: Kerala Blasters start pre-season camp

Kochi: Kerala Blasters have started their pre-season camp at the Panampilly Nagar ground here.

The squad is being trained by new head coach Ivan Vukomanovic ahead of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

The players and the support staff have been kept in in a bio-bubble this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"We are excited to train this preseason in God’s own country. All of us are thrilled and well-set to let the flame rise. We look forward to an enthusiastic and rigorous training this season. We are also building the opportunities for organising the best team for ISL 2021-22," said Serb Vukomanovic.

The current pre-season squad includes the following players.

Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Bilal Husain Khan, Muheet Shabir, and Sachin Suresh.



Defenders: Shahajas Thekkan, Sandeep Singh, Bijoy V, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, and Denechandra Meitei.



Midfielders: Harmanjot Khabra, Jeakson Singh, Sukham Yoihenba Meitei, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Rahul K P, Prasanth K, Naorem Mahesh, Seityasen Singh, Vincy Barretto, and Anil Gaonkar.

Forwards: V S Sreekuttan and Subha Ghosh.