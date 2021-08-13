Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Gokulam Kerala sign Goan striker Barretto

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 13, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Beneston Piecton Barretto
Beneston Piecton Barretto has signed a two-year-deal. Photo: By Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kozhikode: Goan forward Beneston Piecton Barretto has signed a two-year contract with I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC.

The 23-year-old striker is part of the pre-season camp being held at Kozhikode and coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese was impressed with his performance.

Barretto had a fantastic season in the Goan Premier League last year in which he scored six goals in 11 matches.

The striker is known for his quick runs and ability to score goals.  

“I am delighted to be part of the champion team. I am confident that I could bring a positive influence to the team and help Gokulam Kerala FC defend the title,” said Barretto.

“Our philosophy is to give chances to unearthed talents across the country. The coach was impressed with Barretto’s performance and we believe that he would be as good as our senior team players,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.