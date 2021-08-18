Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Blasters to play Kerala United in first pre-season match on Friday

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 18, 2021 07:06 PM IST Updated: August 18, 2021 09:54 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Kerala Blasters have also arranged a pre-season friendly against Jammu & Kashmir Bank XI for September 3.
Topic | Football

Kochi: Kerala Blasters FC will take on Kerala United FC in their first pre-season match at the Panampilly Nagar Ground here on August 20.

The Indian Super League side coached by Ivan Vukomanovic will kick off the match at 4 pm. The Blasters have also scheduled a second pre-season match, also against Kerala United, on August 27.

A third pre-season friendly has been arranged against Jammu & Kashmir Bank XI for September 3.

RELATED ARTICLES

"We are excited to get on the ground and showcase our talented players in the land of such enthusiastic football fans," said Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic.

The club informed that its players will continue in a bio-bubble this season as well. All the players have completed their quarantine period before joining the team, the club has informed.

The club informed that the pre-season match will be streamed on its youtube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/kbfcofficial

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.