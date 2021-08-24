ATK Mohun Bagan reach AFC Cup knockout stage with a draw

Male (Maldives): ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh to reach the AFC Cup knockout stage on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan pumped in three second half goals in a brilliant comeback to beat Maziya Sports & Recreation of the Maldives 3-1 in their Group D match and move within a point of reaching the AFC Cup knockout stage here.

David Williams qualised from a Liston Colaco assist in the 62nd minute to ensure the progress of Bagan.

The Kings had been reduced to ten men after Sushanto Tripura was sent off before half-time. Earlier, Fernandes had put the Bangla side ahead on 28 minutes.

The Kolkata-based Indian Super League team had needed just a point to advance to the knockouts.

Earlier, the Antonio Habas coached side had won two matches to remain in contention of the Inter-Zone Semifinal.

A second Indian club in the competition, Bengaluru FC, had been eliminated after their 0-0 draw against Bashundhara on Saturday. Bagan had beaten Bengaluru 2-0 in their campaign opener.

