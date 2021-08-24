Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan reach AFC Cup knockout stage with a draw

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 24, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Mohun Bagan
David Williams celebrates his equaliser for Mohun Bagan against Bashundhara Kings in an AFC Cup south-zone group match in Male on Tuesday. Photo: AFC
Topic | Football

Male (Maldives): ATK Mohun Bagan played out a 1-1 draw against Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh to reach the AFC Cup knockout stage on Tuesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan pumped in three second half goals in a brilliant comeback to beat Maziya Sports & Recreation of the Maldives 3-1 in their Group D match and move within a point of reaching the AFC Cup knockout stage here.

David Williams qualised from a Liston Colaco assist in the 62nd minute to ensure the progress of Bagan.

RELATED ARTICLES

The Kings had been reduced to ten men after Sushanto Tripura was sent off before half-time. Earlier, Fernandes had put the Bangla side ahead on 28 minutes.
The Kolkata-based Indian Super League team had needed just a point to advance to the knockouts.

Earlier, the Antonio Habas coached side had won two matches to remain in contention of the Inter-Zone Semifinal.

A second Indian club in the competition, Bengaluru FC, had been eliminated after their 0-0 draw against Bashundhara on Saturday. Bagan had beaten Bengaluru 2-0 in their campaign opener.
(With agency inputs)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.