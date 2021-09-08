Kerala United sign Santosh Trophy-winning goalkeeper Mithun

Malappuram: Kerala United FC that is preparing for the I-League qualifiers has roped in Kerala's Santosh Trophy-winning goalkeeper Mithun V.

The 28-year-old from Kannur is one of the most decorated goalkeepers from Kerala with six Santosh Trophy finals appearances.

Mithun is best remembered for effecting two spectacular saves in the final of the Santosh Trophy in 2018 that Kerala won 4-2 against hosts Bengal.

The goalkeeper has been reunited with his former coach Bino George, who is the current head coach of Kerala United. Mithun was the captain of the Kerala Santosh Trophy team in 2019 that had Bino George as the head coach.

“Happy to be part of a professional club in Kerala. I want to give my best to take Kerala United to the I-league. I also want to thank United World group management for welcoming here to Kerala,” said Mithun after signing for the Malappuram-based side.

Kerala United is the only club from the state to qualify for the I-League qualifier that is set to begin on October 4.