Kerala Blasters down Indian Navy on Durand Cup debut

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters beat Indian Navy 1-0 in a Group C match on their Duand Cup debut at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium here on Saturday.

Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna scored the winner off a penalty in the 70th minute in his first competitive match for the Yellow Brigade. The penalty was awarded after Sreekuttan was brought down inside the area.

Indian Navy had beaten Delhi FC 2-1 in their opening match.

Blasters next meet Bengaluru FC at the same venue on Wednesday.

Their final group match is against Delhi FC on September 21 at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground.

The other Kerala team in the fray Gokulam Kerala begin their title defence against Army Red in Group D on Sunday.

The top two teams from the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.