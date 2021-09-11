Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Kerala Blasters down Indian Navy on Durand Cup debut

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 11, 2021 05:00 PM IST Updated: September 11, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Kerala Blasters
Adrian Luna, left, scored the all-important goal. Photo: Twitter/KBFC
Topic | Football

Kolkata: Kerala Blasters beat Indian Navy 1-0 in a Group C match on their Duand Cup debut at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan Stadium here on Saturday.

Uruguayan midfielder Adrian Luna scored the winner off a penalty in the 70th minute in his first competitive match for the Yellow Brigade. The penalty was awarded after Sreekuttan was brought down inside the area.

Indian Navy had beaten Delhi FC 2-1 in their opening match.

Blasters next meet Bengaluru FC at the same venue on Wednesday.

Their final group match is against Delhi FC on September 21 at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground.

The other Kerala team in the fray Gokulam Kerala begin their title defence against Army Red in Group D on Sunday.

The top two teams from the four groups will qualify for the quarterfinals.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.