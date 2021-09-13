Kerala Blasters to meet ATK Mohun Bagan in ISL opener

Mumbai: ATK Mohun Bagan will clash with Kerala Blasters FC in the opening match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on November 19 and then take on SC East Bengal in the first derby, a week later, the organisers announced on Monday.



East Bengal will begin their season with a match against Jamshedpur FC on November 21 while holders Mumbai City FC would test a renewed FC Goa's resilience the next day.



India's premier derby, East Bengal verus ATK Bagan, will be played on November 27.



The 2021-22 season will feature 115 games, of which only the first 11 rounds involving 55 matches, to run till January 9, 2022, have been unveiled as of now.



All the matches will be played in Goa and double headers will be held on Saturday with the second game starting as late as 9.30 pm.



The regular weekday schedule remains unchanged with matches kicking off at 7.30 pm.