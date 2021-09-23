Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting knock out Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata: Mohammedan Sporting Club edged out holders Gokulam Kerala 1-0 to enter the semifinals of the Durand Cup here on Thursday.

Former Gokulam Kerala forward Marcus Joseph scored the winner in the 44th minute of the contest at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Trinidadian Joseph had scored a brace when Gokulam beat Mohun Bagan 2-1 in the final to emerge champions in 2019.

I-League champions Gokulam had topped their group to make it to the last eight.

Mohammedan Sporting will take on Bengaluru United for a place in the final.

Army Red withdraw

The quarterfinal between Army Red and Bengaluru United scheduled for tomorrow at the Kalyani stadium was called off after an Army Red player tested positive for COVID -19 on Thursday.



As the player had come into contact with other teammates during Thursday's training session, the Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament and Bengaluru United received a bye into the semifinals.

(With inputs from IANS)