Twitter swoons amid goalie Amrinder vs Capt Amarinder virtual goof-up

Being the namesake of someone famous can be a nuisance for some. But it can also garner you brownie points if you are a reservoir of wry humour and wit.

Amrinder Singh, the goalkeeper of the Indian men's national football team and ATK Mohun Bagan that plays in the Indian Super League, made the best use of his name that rhymes with former chief minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh, who is now hogging the limelight.

The veteran politician is back in the national reckoning after his public spat with cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab and his subsequent ouster as Punjab CM.

Amarinder's recent meeting with the BJP top brass and imminent exit from the Congress has ensured his status as one of the most searched names in the country nowadays.

Since this tweet got a lot of reach, I would like to take this opportunity to request every Indian to support Their National Football Team🙏🏻 With your support, we will be always motivated to keep performing better for our nation🇮🇳⚽ https://t.co/N7GcT98x4I — Amrinder Singh (@Amrinder_1) October 1, 2021

Quite naturally, his namesake, Amrinder was getting a lot of the mention meant for Amarinder online. And Amrinder made it known the other day.

"Dear News Media, Journalists, I am Amrinder Singh, Goalkeeper of Indian Football Team and not the Former Chief Minister of the State Punjab. Please stop tagging me."

As the tweet went viral, Amrinder seized the opportunity to promote the national team.

"Since this tweet got a lot of reach, I would like to take this opportunity to request every Indian to support the National Football Team. With your support, we will be always motivated to keep performing better for our nation."

I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead. https://t.co/MRy4aodJMx — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 30, 2021

The second tweet also has been retweeted and liked in large numbers. Even better, it was endorsed by none other than the 'captain'. Amarinder quote-tweeted Amrinder, saying: "I empathise with you, my young friend. Good luck for your games ahead."

Talk about making the best use of opportunities. Fair play, goalkeeper Amrinder.