Premier League: Everton hold Manchester United to a 1-1 draw

Manchester: Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Everton on Saturday after Andros Townsend's equaliser cancelled out Anthony Martial's opener for the home side.

United, who began with Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba on the bench, took the lead two minutes before the break when Bruno Fernandes set up Martial and the Frenchman's slightly deflected shot flashed past Jordan Pickford.

But Everton caught United out on the break to draw level in the 65th minute -- the impressive Demarai Gray working the ball to Abdoulaye Doucoure, who found Townsend to drill home a low shot.

The visitors looked to have grabbed a late winner when Tom Davies' low ball was turned in by Yerry Mina, but United were handed a reprieve by a VAR review that judged the goal to be offside.

There was a late chance for United's Jadon Sancho, played in by a back-heel from substitute Ronaldo, but his shot was easily dealt with by Pickford.