Kozhikode win inter-district football championship

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2021 05:11 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2021 05:25 PM IST
Kozhikode emerged champions. Photo: Twitter/KFA
Kochi: Kozhikode edged out Thrissur 3-1 on penalties to win the 57th senior men's inter-district football championship at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Friday.

The teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time. Mohammed Sanish gave Kozhikode an early lead in the third minute. However, Mohammed Shafi drew level for Thrissur in the 34th minute.

Thrissur could convert only one out of the four attempts in the shootout, while Kozhikode missed just one penalty.

Earlier, Malappuram scored a 1-0 win over Kannur in the third-place playoff. Nandu Krishna netted the vital goal in the 69th minute. 

