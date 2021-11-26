Blasters left to rue missed chances: IM Vijayan

Watching Kerala Blasters play out a goalless draw with NorthEast United FC was extremely disappointing. Blasters were a pale shadow of the team that showed the right attitude and played fearlessly against ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous match.



Head coach (Ivan) Vukomanovic's decision to make three changes in the playing XI backfired. The coach, who had said the team would continue to play attacking football after the match against ATK, completely changed the complexion of his forward line-up.

The presence of Alvaro Vazquez up front is what the opponents fear most about Blasters. The move to bench Vazquez to play two foreign defenders against the Highlanders ultimately cost them two vital points.

The toothless attack and the two missed chances gave me the impression that Blasters returned to their old selves. Sahal Abdul Samad might have felt disappointed with himself when he fired wide and missed an easy goal after a brilliant Vincy Barretto fed him the ball. Blasters have only themselves to blame for missing a golden opportunity to end their 10-game winless streak.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)