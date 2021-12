Kolkata: Defending champions Real Kashmir FC edged out Gokulam Kerala FC 2-1 to enter the final of the IFA Shield here on Sunday.

Mason drew first blood for Real Kashmir with a header in the 22rd minute. They doubled the lead on the half-hour mark through Thoi.

Gokulam pulled one back in first half injury time, thanks to Ronald Singh.

Though I-League champions Gokulam tried hard in the second half, an equaliser eluded them.