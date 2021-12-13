ISL: FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz charged with 'violent conduct'

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC.



Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given Ortiz time till Wednesday to submit a reply.



The Spaniard, who was red-carded, will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC Saturday.



Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence. The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.