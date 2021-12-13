Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ISL: FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz charged with 'violent conduct'

ISL Media
Published: December 13, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Jorge Ortiz
Jorge Ortiz was red-carded for pushing Bengaluru FC's Suresh Singh. File photo: ISL
Topic | Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has charged FC Goa forward Jorge Ortiz with 'violent conduct' for 'pushing an opponent when the ball was not in play' in the Indian Super League (ISL) match against Bengaluru FC.

Ortiz was reported of committing an offence by violating Article 48.1.2 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The Committee has given Ortiz time till Wednesday to submit a reply.

The Spaniard, who was red-carded, will serve his automatic one-match suspension in FC Goa's next assignment against Hyderabad FC Saturday.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan physiotherapist Luis Alfonso Redondo Martinez, who was shown the red card against Chennaiyin FC has also been charged with a similar offence. The Committee has accused him of 'violent conduct - pushing using excessive force.' The AIFF body has also provided him with a similar deadline to issue a defence in writing for his actions.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.