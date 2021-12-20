Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Referees robbed us of wins in three matches, alleges Blasters' sporting director

Antony John
Published: December 20, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Karolis Skinkys
Karolis Skinkys. File photo
Topic | Football

Kochi: In the ongoing eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL), Kerala Blasters were robbed of victory in at least three matches by blundering officials, team's sporting director Karolis Skinkys has said.

 

"Referees are also human, they can make mistakes. It's normal. However, you can have one match-deciding mistake, not four or five in three matches,” he said.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

"Officials do make mistakes, be it in top-division leagues in Europe or elsewhere. When a match gets over, there will be people who are unhappy about certain calls made by the referee. But there is this concept of improvement. It is unjustifiable to make bad calls repeatedly in different matches, but under similar circumstances, going by players' reactions or due to pressure from the bench." 

 

A football executive who worked closely with different leagues in Europe, Skinkys has got some advice for Indian referees. "You have to trust your gut feeling. Blow your whistle when it is necessary. You should not be guided by how players react on the field and officials, on the bench. Players do dive and argue with you, but you should not fall for that," added the Lithuanian.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.