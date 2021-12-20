Win over Mumbai will do Blasters a world of good: IM Vijayan

It seems Kerala Blasters enjoy beating teams in the top half of the points table! Their first win in this season came against Odisha FC, who were in red-hot form after beating Bengaluru 3-1 and SC East Bengal 6-4 in their first two matches. After playing out a couple of draws, the Yellow Brigade have now shot down the high-flying Mumbai City FC to record their second win of the season.



Beating a formidable side like Mumbai needed a special effort. Despite the team's injury problems, the coach could field a well-balanced side against the defending champions. The youngsters who replaced the injured senior players did not disappoint the gaffer. I give full credit to head coach Ivan Vukomanovic for this win. The table-toppers did not have any answer to his aggressive, high-pressing strategy.

The team's forward line-up, spreadhead by Alvaro Vazques, looked more lethal with the addition of Argentinian Jorge Pereyra Diaz. This partnership was what Blasters missed in the match against SC East Bengal (Diaz replaced Vazquez in the 80th minute). Had these two played together in that drawn match, the result would have been different.

The duo showed fine coordination and their pace was too much for the Mumbai defence. Sahal's half-volley and Vazques volley piercing the net was a sight to behold. This brilliant 3-0 victory will do Blasters a world of good.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)