Sahal's transformation under Vukomanovic has been incredible: IM Vijayan

What a win! I'm running out of adjectives to describe Kerala Blasters' splendid show against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Chennaiyin were seemingly hoping that their formidable defensive line would stop Blasters, but the rampaging Yellow Brigade left their defence in tatters, not once but thrice.

The attacking trio of Spaniard Alvaro Vazques, Argentine Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Uruguayan Adrian Luna ran riot in Chennaiyin's half. When these three are in their element, no defensive barrier is unbreachable.

Another standout performer was Sahal Abdul Samad. His swift, counter attacking moves add an additional dimension to Blasters' attack. His transformation under Ivan Vukomanovic has been incredible. I'm happy to see him playing with confidence and gelling well with the experienced foreigners in the team.

Amid all this happiness and positive vibes, there is one thing that makes me sad. The fans are missing this excitement as nothing can compare to watching your beloved team live. The players and the coach might also be missing them.

Imagine the Yellow Brigade celebrating with the Viking clap after such a massive show! I get goosebumps by just thinking about it.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)