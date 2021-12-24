Hakku, Sreekuttan join Gokulam Kerala on loan from Kerala Blasters

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed defender Abdul Hakku and winger Sreekuttan V S on a season-long loan deal from Kerala Blasters.



Hakku who has been with Kerala Blasters since 2018 is an experienced campaigner having played for North East United FC and DSK United among many other clubs. Hakku is a central defender hailing from Malappuram. He honed his early career at the Sports Academy Tirur team that currently plays in the Kerala Premier League.

Sreekuttan, a speedy winger, has won the Santosh Trophy with Kerala. He hails from Thrissur and has appeared for FC Kerala and ARA United before securing a move to Blasters. He played for Kerala Blaster in the Durand Cup this season.

"I am happy to have landed this opportunity with Gokulam Kerala FC. I will work towards defending the I-League title with the team," said Hakku.

"This is a good opportunity for me to prove my worth with a team like Gokulam Kerala FC. I am eagerly looking forward to joining the team at Kolkata," said Sreekuttan.

Gokulam Kerala FC President V C Praveen was excited to rope in these players from Kerala and said "We are always on the lookout for talent from Kerala who can excel at the national stage. True to our values, our club is excited at providing these players a platform to excel."

Hakku and Sreekuttan will join the team in Kolkata shortly and will hope to start their sojourn with Gokulam Kerala team on a winnig note as they take on Churchill Brothers on the Boxing Day.