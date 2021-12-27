ISL referees should undergo eye test: IM Vijayan

In light of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Indian Super League (ISL) organisers have created a bio-secure bubble for all those involved in the tournament. Strict norms are in place and the players, the staff and all the officials need to undergo routine COVID-19 RT-PCR tests. My humble suggestion is that it should be made mandatory for all match officials to undergo a full eye test before every game!



If the referee and the linesmen could not spot a deliberate handball in the penalty box, poor vision could only be the reason. To avoid the mistakes that happened in the match between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, technological aid such as the video assistant referee (VAR) is not required. Having good eyesight and staying focussed will be enough.

Though Greg Stewart netted a sensational goal for Jamshedpur, it was Alvaro Vazquez who impressed me the most in that drawn game. Not many foreign recruits play with such passion and dedication. However, the other players in the Blasters' line-up did not show the intensity and hunger that Vazquez displayed.

It was the Kochi-based franchise's third match in the span of eight days, and the players were probably fatigued. This hectic schedule is definitely harsh on a high pressing team like Blasters.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)