ISL: FC Goa rally to hold Kerala Blasters

Vasco (Goa): Adrian Luna's stunning goal could not ensure Kerala Blasters FC a win as FC Goa fought back in a thrilling Indian Super League match which ended 2-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.



Jeakson Singh (10th) opened the scoring for the Blasters with Luna scoring a wondergoal in the 20th minute. Blasters looked on top before Goa came back to first make it 2-1 riding on a Jorge Ortiz (24th) strike before Edu Bedia scored from the corner in the 38th minute.



Blasters are third in the points table with 14 points from nine games while Goa remain ninth having nine points from as many outings.



Blasters were off to a perfect start, nosing ahead in just 10 minutes after Luna swung in a delectable corner for Jeakson to head home. The yellow shirts dominated proceedings thereafer.

Adrian Luna is ecstatic after his stunning strike. Photo: ISL



Blasters made it 2-0 soon after, Luna showing his brilliance this time. The Uruguayan was given space on the left inside channel and the 29-year-old made merry, getting the ball to dip past the keeper from 30 yards out. The ball hit the post and went in leaving Dheeraj Moirangthem with no chance to keep it out.



Pegged back twice in quick succession, Goa picked themselves up riding on Ortiz's strike. The Spaniard received a ball from Saviour Gama, turned sharply and fired home past Prabhsukhan Singh Gill who was beaten at his near post.



Blasters came close to making it 3-1 near the half-time whistle when Sahal Abdul Samad shot over the bar from a Alvaro Vazquez cross. Goa drew level from the next attack, and it was Bedia who got in the act curling in an exquisite corner that went in leaving Gill high and dry.



A frantic first half came to an end with both sides level. In the second period, both teams showed caution as chances were few and far between. Bedia's effort from a free-kick came off the crossbar much to Goa's dismay as both teams shared the spoils.

Chennaiyin edge Jamshedpur



Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 1-0 in the second match. Lukasz Gikiewicz netted the winner in the 31st minute.



The win lifted Chennaiyin to fifth place with 14 points from nine matches, while Jamshedpur slipped to sixth with 13 points from nine games.