Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

All credit to Blasters' coach Vukomanovic: IM Vijayan

I M Vijayan
Published: January 10, 2022 10:34 AM IST
Sahal & Vazquez
Sahal Abdul Samad congratulates Alvaro Vazquez on scoring the winner against Hyderabad FC. Photo: ISL
Topic | Football

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC was a battle of two teams who did not want to give up. Both sides put up a brave fight in their bid to secure three points and top the table. In the end, Blasters emerged victorious by a solitary goal, but Hyderabad can be proud of their performance. 

 

The true hero is Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. Clad in a spotless white shirt, he gives off a cool, calm demeanour on the sidelines. It definitely helps his team focus on the game. The Serbian deserves all the praise for transforming Blasters into a winning unit. For such an inspirational coach, the players would be ready to give everything on the field. Blasters had fielded many star-studded squads in the past, but none of them possessed the current team's self-belief or the unwavering fighting spirit.

RELATED ARTICLES

 

It is heartening to see each and every player contributing to the team's cause; be it young defender Ruivah Hormipam or star striker Alvaro Vazquez.

 

Blasters have one of the most vociferous fan bases in the ISL. How I wish the Yellow Brigade had played such a thrilling match in front of a full-house partisan crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi!

 

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.