All credit to Blasters' coach Vukomanovic: IM Vijayan

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC was a battle of two teams who did not want to give up. Both sides put up a brave fight in their bid to secure three points and top the table. In the end, Blasters emerged victorious by a solitary goal, but Hyderabad can be proud of their performance.



The true hero is Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic. Clad in a spotless white shirt, he gives off a cool, calm demeanour on the sidelines. It definitely helps his team focus on the game. The Serbian deserves all the praise for transforming Blasters into a winning unit. For such an inspirational coach, the players would be ready to give everything on the field. Blasters had fielded many star-studded squads in the past, but none of them possessed the current team's self-belief or the unwavering fighting spirit.

It is heartening to see each and every player contributing to the team's cause; be it young defender Ruivah Hormipam or star striker Alvaro Vazquez.

Blasters have one of the most vociferous fan bases in the ISL. How I wish the Yellow Brigade had played such a thrilling match in front of a full-house partisan crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi!

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

