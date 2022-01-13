Blasters have peaked at the right time: IM Vijayan

I'm at a loss for words! I had used this phrase several times in the past, extremely disappointed by the performance of Kerala Blasters in the ISL. But now, I'm all choked up as Blasters have delighted me beyond words with their scintillating show.



The 2-0 win over Odisha FC extended the Yellow Brigade's unbeaten streak to 10 matches. An incredible feat that deserves nothing less than a standing ovation. Blasters have peaked at the right time, and in their current form, they can batter any side in the league. I can see the team's confidence shooting skyward after every match.

Even when they line up for the national anthem ahead of matches, the players carry themselves with a pronounced self-belief and dominant body language.



Apart from the coach and the players, the fans, who have stayed with the team through thick and thin, can also be proud of this splending show. They have suffered through season after season of heartbreak and disappointment, but their prayers are bringing results finally! It is an absolute delight to watch the free-flowing attacking game of Blasters. What more a loyal fan could wish for?



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)