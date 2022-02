Alvaro Vazquez scored a stunner as Kerala Blasters registered a 2-1 win over NorthEast United FC in the ISL on Friday.



Vazquez scored a sensational goal in the 82nd minute, getting the ball close to the half-line and spotting goalkeeper Roy Choudhury off his line, to send a curling effort that nestled into the net as Blasters doubled their lead.

Earlier in the second half, Vazquez had spotted the keeper out of his line and tried his luck from 40 yards out but missed the target.