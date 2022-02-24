Blasters were unlucky against Hyderabad: IM Vijayan

Kerala Blasters played beautifully against Hyderabad FC, but unfortunately the result did not go in their favour. Blasters were definitely the better team. They controlled the game and created plenty of scoring opportunities. The Yellow Brigade played an attractive brand of free-flowing football and showed the right intent to make things happen, but luck was not on their side.



They did score a spectacular goal, but it came too late. If luck was on Blasters' side, Alvaro Vazquez's volley and Chencho Gyeltshen's screamer, that ricocheted off the woodwork, would have found the back of the net. Luck plays a big role in football. Even if you play well, bad luck will ruin any prospects of success.

Hyderabad are one of the free-scoring teams in the league. However, they really struggled against Blasters and were forced to defend for the major part of the game.

Blasters' chances of booking a play-off berth are still alive. If they play like this in the remaining three matches, they will be through to the last four. It will not be easy for Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin and FC Goa to deal with the attacking football of Blasters.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)