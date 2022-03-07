Margao (Goa): Jamshedpur FC won the League Winner's Shield following a gritty 1-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, here on Monday.

This result was their seventh consecutive victory in the Indian Super League (ISL), which is now a new ISL record. Ritwik Das (56') scored the only goal of the game and sealed the three points in his team's favour.

It was a cagey start to the match for both sides. In the 17th minute of the game, Peter Hartley blocked a venomous shot by Joni Kauko, with his head to prevent the Mariners from taking the lead. Moments later, Laldinliana Renthlei played a delicate cross to Daniel Chukwu, whose subsequent header was punched away by Amrinder Singh.

As time went on, both teams struggled to create any clear chances to score and the first half ended with ATKMB dominating the possession but unable to convert it into any meaningful opportunities.

JFC got a free-kick early on in the second half, but it was brilliantly saved by Amrinder Singh. After a brilliant solo run by Greg Stewart, Ritwik Das scored in the 56th minute of the game to put his side into the lead.

ATK Mohun Bagan tried their best to break down the stubborn JFC defense but they failed to do so. In the 66th minute, David Williams struck the ball sweetly, but TP Rehenesh saved it comfortably.

Peter Hartley (R) of Jamshedpur FC and Roy Krishna of ATK Mohun Bagan vie for the ball, during match 110 of season 8 of Indian Super League football tournament between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC, at the Fatorda Stadium, in Goa, Monday, March 7, 2022. Photo: ISL/PTI

Close to the end of the game, Liston Colaco took a free-kick but again, TP Rehenesh dived and saved the shot. The Mariners tried their best to score however, the JFC backline stood firm and won the match 1-0.

They deservedly won the League Winner's Shield with a record-breaking points haul of 43 points. ATK Mohun Bagan finishes the Hero ISL 2021-22 campaign in the third spot and JFC ends in the top spot.

The next matches for both sides will be in the semi-finals. Jamshedpur FC will take on Kerala Blasters, the first leg will take place on March 11, and Juan Ferrando's men will lock horns with Hyderabad FC in the first leg of the semi-finals on March 12.