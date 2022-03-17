Malayalam
Sports

'Keri vada makkale', Vukomanovic tells Blasters fans ahead of ISL final

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 17, 2022 10:12 AM IST Updated: March 17, 2022 10:15 AM IST
Ivan Vukomanovic
Ivan Vukomanovic has guided Kerala Blasters to ISL final in his first season. Screengrab
Topic | Football

Kerala Blasters will be playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) final after a gap of of five seasons. Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants the Yellow Brigade's fans to make it a special occasion. 

"Guys, it has been a while since we played the finals. We are welcoming you to Goa. Come and support us. Keri vada makkale," Vukumanovic tells in a video posted on Blasters' official Twitter handle.

Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC in Sunday's final and spectators have been allowed for the showdown.

Blasters came second best to Atletico de Kolkata in the 2014 and 2016 finals.

