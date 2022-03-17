'Keri vada makkale', Vukomanovic tells Blasters fans ahead of ISL final

Kerala Blasters will be playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) final after a gap of of five seasons. Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic wants the Yellow Brigade's fans to make it a special occasion.

"Guys, it has been a while since we played the finals. We are welcoming you to Goa. Come and support us. Keri vada makkale," Vukumanovic tells in a video posted on Blasters' official Twitter handle.

കേറി വാടാ മക്കളെ 👊🏼🟡



Aashan and the boys can't wait to welcome you!

Blasters will take on Hyderabad FC in Sunday's final and spectators have been allowed for the showdown.

Blasters came second best to Atletico de Kolkata in the 2014 and 2016 finals.