Major triumphs by football clubs from Kerala

Kerala Blasters eye their maiden ISL title when they clash with Hyderabad FC at Fatorda in Goa later tonight. Here is a glance at the major triumphs by Kerala clubs at the national level.

Kerala Police - Federation Cup, 1990

Kerala Police became the first team from Kerala to win the prestigious inter-club tournament at Thrissur. They beat Salgaocar Goa 2-1 in the final riding on a brace by striker C V Pappachan.

Kerala Police - Federation Cup, 1991

Kerala Police successfully defended their title next year. They beat Mahindra & Mahindra 2-0 after extra time in the competition held at Kannur.

FC Kochin - Durand Cup, 1997

India's first professional football club FC Kochi became the first Kerala team to win the Durand Cup - Asia's oldest football tournament in 1997. They outplayed Mohun Bagan 3-1 in the final held at Kolkata.

Gokulam Kerala - Durand Cup, 2019

Gokulam Kerala emulated FC Kochin's feat in the 2019 edition of the Durand Cup. The Malabarians edged out home favourites Bagan 2-1 in the final.

Gokulam Kerala - I-League, 2020-21

Gokulam Kerala made history by becoming the first Kerala team to win the I-League title last season.