Kerala Blasters break a pattern by offering contract extension to head coach Vukomanovic

Kochi: Indian Super League losing finalists Kerala Blasters have extended the contract of their head coach Ivan Vukomanovic by three years.

It is the first time that the club has renewed the contract of a first-team head coach since its inception in 2014. The Serbian, who guided the Kochi-based side to their third ISL final late March, has been the most popular coach the yellow brigade has had.

“I'm happy that we agreed on a three-year deal with Ivan,” said the Blasters’ Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys. “He adapted seamlessly and is an integral part of the Blasters family. I think it is an important move for our club, and we now have a strong base to continue our work with consistency and achieve more goals. I would like to congratulate all Kerala Blasters fans on this extension.”

Vukomanovic said he was “pleased and happy”. “Since we started our cooperation last year, I felt the right energy and emotion around this beautiful club,” Vukomanovic said.

“I was immediately attracted by people leading this project, by fans, and Kerala. Today, we have a great opportunity to continue in the same direction with more commitment and dedication. I am very pleased and happy with this contract extension. Hope that we all will have even more motivation to be better in the next seasons.”

Kerala Blasters have appointed eight head coaches and three interim managers in the last nine years.

In his first season at the club, Vukomanovic had a 10-match unbeaten run that helped Kerala Blasters finish fourth in the league phase with nine wins and seven draws in 20 appearances, amassing 34 points.

The Blasters had also climbed to the top of the table briefly mid-season, which was a first for them. Under Vukomanovic, Kerala Blasters scored a club-record 34 goals in the season.

Kerala Blasters had lost the final in penalty shootout to Hyderabad FC.

