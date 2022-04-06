KBFC to return to home turf for upcoming ISL

Kochi: The Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi will be one of the venues of the upcoming ISL season, which will commence in October and conclude in March, 2023.

The stadium, which is also the home ground of Kerala Blasters FC, will host 10 matches in the season. There are reports that the inaugural match will most likely be played at the stadium.

Kerala Blasters FC are expected to start their training in Kochi in August.

GCDA mulling multi-level parking ahead of ISL

Meanwhile, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has assured full support and cooperation to KBFC. GCDA is looking at various ideas to make the stadium more accessible. The body has plans to roll out multi-level parking near the stadium.

Expressing his excitement about coming back to the club's home turf, KBFC director Nikhil Bhardwaj said, “Our collective vision is to work towards a long-term relationship between GCDA and Kerala Blasters for the betterment of the football ecosystem in Kochi. We thank GCDA for their support and thoroughly look forward to receiving all our fans back at the Kaloor stadium.”

K Chandran Pillai, GCDA chairman, said, “We intend to strengthen our collaboration with Kerala Blasters going forward. The amenities and facilities that are added to the stadium will benefit football in Kerala.”