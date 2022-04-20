Santosh Trophy: Rajasthan crash out after crushing loss to Punjab

Rajasthan became the first team to crash out from the final round of the Santosh Trophy in Malappuram on Wednesday.

Rajasthan lost their third match in a row, the latest a 0-4 defeat to Punjab at the Kottapady Stadium.

Punjab were the favourites going into the match, but it was Rajasthan that had the first chance that goalkeeper Harpreet Singh kept out.

Punjab regained composure and began firing at Rajasthan's shaky defence with waves of attacks.

A lofted pass from Jashandeep Singh almost resulted in a goal. Soon after, the midfielder fired from range, but Gajraj Singh in the Rajasthan goal made a save.

The Rajasthan goalkeeper made a series of saves in the following minutes.

Amarpreet Singh was denied from close range after he had displayed nifty footwork and fired at goal.

However, on 38 minutes, Rajasthan's resistance ended when Amarpreet hammered in a headed assist from Manvir Singh.

Punjab doubled the lead when Manvir won a penalty and Parmjit Singh scored.

In the final ten minutes, substitute Tarun Slathia delivered back to back for Punjab, first from a failed clearance and then from a long throw that he neatly chested down and fired home from a half-volley.