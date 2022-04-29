Santosh Trophy: Bengal enter final, to play hosts Kerala on Monday

A classic contest between hosts Kerala and serial winners West Bengal will decide the champions of the Santosh Trophy in Malappuram on Monday.

In the second semifinal held at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri here on Friday, West Bengal humbled Manipur 3-0 to enter the final.

Hosts Kerala had crushed Karnataka 7-3 in the first semifinal on Thursday, in a match that was made memorable by local boy TK Jesin's five-goal performance.

Kerala and Bengal have met three times in the final of the Santosh Trophy before, most recently in 2017-18 in Kolkata when Kerala were crowned champions.

In the two previous meetings, in 1989 and 1994, it was Bengal that had the last laugh.

West Bengal (Bengal) are the most decorated side in the championship with 32 wins. Kerala, meanwhile, will be eyeing their seventh title when the final kicks off at the Payyanad Stadium at 8 pm.

Clinical Bengal win

Bengal had taken an early lead through midfielder Sujit Singh. The goal was scored in the 2nd minute and five minutes later it was 2-0.

Mohammed Fardin Ali Molla capitalised on a failed clearance inside the box.

Manipur had a chance in the 32nd minute, but after Sudhir Laitonjam's headed effort was saved by Priyant Kumar Singh in the Bengal goal, a pair of rebound efforts from Romen Singh failed to embrace the target.

Jenish Singh could not convert shortly before half-time as Manipur went into the break trailing 0-2.

Manipur had a pair of scoring chances in the second half, the first wasted by Sudhir and the second by Somishon Shirak. Dilip Orawn scored West Bengal's third goal in the 74th minute.