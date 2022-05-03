Kerala football goes global with 'Maitanam' on FIFA's new streaming platform

Kerala has grabbed global football attention through 'Maitanam', the first sports documentary made by FIFA and Rise Worldwide for its freshly launched digital streaming platform FIFA+ in India.

'Maitanam' means ground in Malayalam, which by extension can be called stadium. The documentary makers said in a press release that 'Maitanam' is a loving ode to Kerala’s passion and attempts to capture the Malayali passion for the sport.

“From the state capital Thiruvananthapuram in the extreme south to the commercial capital Kochi, to the cultural capital Thrissur — the documentary covers diverse terrains, meeting priests that play barefoot, a women’s team that has been making waves in overseas competitions, little girls training under nonagenarians; and a fascinating football commentator whose passion for the game is manifested in every belly-laugh and anecdote to the game of football in the state of Kerala,” the release stated.

The docu-film that is of 40-minute duration is now streaming worldwide on FIFA+.

"We are happy to partner with RISE Worldwide as we foray into the Indian market with Maitanam, a docu-film on football set in the football-loving state of Kerala,” said Andrew Whitelaw, Commissioning Editor & APAC Content Lead, FIFA+.

“FIFA+ Originals are aimed at millions of sports fans across the globe. These films throw up unique perspectives on how football is played across geographies and cultures and the place the game commands in the hearts of fans.”