Pele grateful for 'every small victory' in fight against cancer

IANS
Published: June 02, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Pele
Pele with his family members. File photo: IANS
Topic | Football

Rio de Janeiro: Brazilian football legend Pele took to social media to hail the support of his family as he continues his fight against cancer.

A smiling Pele posted an image on Wednesday in which he is holding a replica of the 1970 World Cup trophy while surrounded by five of his family members.

"As always, celebrating every small victory!" the 81-year-old said in a message accompanying the photo. "I received a visit from the family and decided to share this moment with you. Surrounded by love, it's easy to see that life is a gift."

Pele is currently resting at his home in Guaruja, outside Sao Paulo, following surgery to remove a tumor from his colon last September. He has since undergone regular chemotherapy sessions, reports Xinhua.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years.

He has represented Brazil 91 times, scoring 77 international goals.

