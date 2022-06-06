Malayalam
Wales beat Ukraine to qualify for World Cup

Reuters
Published: June 06, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Wales' Neco Williams and manager Rob Page celebrate after qualifying for the World Cup. Photo: Reuters/ Matthew Childs
Cardiff: Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in the European World Cup qualifying playoff in Cardiff on Sunday to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years.

Yarmolenko had scored an own goal in the 34th minute and Wales held on to the narrow lead.

Wales, whose only previous finals appearance was in Sweden in 1958, will join England, Iran and the United States in Group B at the World Cup which kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21.

Ahead of the playoff, captain Gareth Bale had said Wales were desperate to qualify. "It's a massive game. I think there's no hiding it. We've only played in one World Cup,” Bale had said.

