AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Captain Chhetri hits brace as India beat Cambodia

Kolkata: India grabbed three points in their first game of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers with a comfortable 2-0 win over Cambodia at the VYBK Stadium here on Wednesday.

India pressed Cambodia high in their own half from the off. The first shot on target for India came in the second minute as Roshan Singh hit a long ranger.

India dominated the opening stages but there was potential danger as Sandesh Jhingan was cautioned for a dangerous tackle. Cambodia created a chance in the seventh minute as they attacked down the left flank, but the shot from Orn Chanpolin flew over the bar.

India regained control and Liston Colaco went on a mazy run on the left in the 13th minute, beat a couple of defenders but was brought down inside the box and India were awarded a penalty. Skipper Sunil Chhetri stepped up and slotted the penalty into the left corner in the 14th minute.

Chhetri had an opportunity to get his second goal in the 22nd minute when he found himself unmarked in the box but his header went off target. He was also booked in the 31st minute for a challenge.

After the half hour mark, India created a flurry of chances. In the 41st minute, Akash Mishra unleashed a swerving shot that was parried by the goalkeeper. Right before the break, Cambodia had a free-kick on the edge of the box. But Gurpreet collected the effort from Keo Sokpheng.

India brought in Sahal Abdul Samad and Udanta Singh for the second half. In the 50th minute, Brandon put in a cross but Chhetri headed wide. However, in the 60th minute, another cross came in, but this time Sunil Chhetri leapt up to hit a pin-point header towards the top right corner and into the back of the net.

Cambodia came up with a triple substitution just after the hour mark but it did not have any positive impact for the away team. Chhetri got a chance to complete his hat-trick in the 66th minute but his effort was blocked by the defenders.

Earlier in the day, Hong Kong registered a 2-1 victory over Afghanistan in Group D which means that as things stand, India occupy top spot in Group D followed by Hong Kong, with both teams tied on 3 points.