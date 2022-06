The Indian men's football team has qualified for the AFC Asian Cup following Palestine's 4-0 win over the Philippines on Tuesday.

The Blue Tigers have entered the finals for an unprecedented second successive time and fifth overall.

Sunil Chhetri-led India would look to end the qualifiers on a high when they face Hong Kong in a battle for the Group D top spot tonight in Kolkata.

With two wins each, both teams have six points but Hong Kong are ahead of the hosts on goal difference.