Uncle, who are you? Indian football great IM Vijayan humbled by little boy | Video

Imagine not knowing IM Vijayan. And even better, asking the legendary Indian footballer on his face, who he was!

It really happened the other day when Vijayan, the man who requires no introduction, reached his alma mater, CMS School in Thrissur to inaugurate a function.

Vijayan's daughter was filming while he sat in the driver's seat of his car which was surrounded by students. As the camera pans, little boys can be seen looking at their guest of honour. Just then, a kid steps up and asks: "Uncle ara"? (Uncle, who are you?).

It's a jaw-dropping question in most circumstances. But this one came from a curious little boy and the legend himself had a hearty laugh. "My reaction was spontaneous," Vijayan told Onmanorama.

"Back home, I thought a lot about it. Of course, it was my first such experience. I realised there is a greater meaning in it," said the former Indian men's football team captain, who even to this day draws huge crowds of die-hard football lovers, from Bengal to Thrissur.

"One might think he is a celebrity that everyone will know him. But no, such innocence made me realise that it need not be the case. It was truly a humbling experience," said the iconic striker.