Kerala Blasters' playmaker Adrian Luna has revealed the death of his six-year-old daughter Julieta.

The Uruguayan took to Instagram to share the sad news. Julieta passed away on April 9 due to cystic fibrosis.

The 30-year-old Luna played a big role in Blasters making it to the final of the ISL last season where they went down to Hyderabad FC on penalties. It was the third time Blasters had lost in an ISL final.